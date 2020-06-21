Advertisement

Hilligans, 440 Main close due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

An employee says they will reopen Monday morning.
An employee says they will reopen Monday morning.
An employee says they will reopen Monday morning.(Allie Hennard)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Restaurants were eager to reopen after being closed several months due to COVID-19.

Now, two local restaurants have had to close their doors again after employees tested positive for the virus.

Hilligans Sports Bar & Grill has now closed their doors. According to the Kentucky Department for Health and Family services, 5 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of Hilligans approximately 40 employees, 5 of them tested positive. Hilligans has closed for deep cleaning and infection prevention procedures.

13 News tried getting a statement from Hilligans but the owner could’t be reached.

The owner is having all of their employees tested and deep cleaning the facility. Hilligans, however, only giving the public a bit of information through a sign on their front door that says, ‘We’re taking a break, we’ll see you seen.'

An employee says they will reopen Monday morning.

Meanwhile, 440 main Restaurant downtown have also closed their doors again

440 main announcing in detail to the public on their Facebook page.

Their post says:

“440 main and Micki’s will be temporarily closed. we are sorry for the inconvenience. we will be closed in order to follow the CDC (centers for disease control) and FDA (food and drug administration) guidelines. we have had one positive test. due to the potential exposure, we will be disinfecting and having our entire staff tested. thank you for understanding.”

After making that announcement on their Facebook page, they then received the public’s support for their transparency through comments.

As part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy At Work” plan, restaurants were allowed to reopen at 33 percent of capacity on May 2nd.

There is no word yet on when 440 Main will reopen their doors again.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

Weather

Father’s Day Looks A Bit Soggy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Father's Day.

News

13 News speaks with two Democratic candidates running for U.S Senate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
13 News spoke with Amy McGrath and Mike Broihier, two democratic candidates who are running in the upcoming 2020 Primary Election for U.S Senate.

Weather

WATCH - Rain Returns For Father's Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: 21 hours ago
Tiz the Law won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule in front of eerily empty grandstands.

News

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Updated: 22 hours ago
On the East Coast, more statues honoring Confederates who tried to break away from the United States more than 150 years ago were toppled.

News

Indiana gets $545K for steel barge shuttle along Ohio River

Updated: 22 hours ago
Indiana’s ports authority has landed a more than $545,000 federal grant for a planned steel barge shuttle.

News

Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan

Updated: 23 hours ago
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman intends to continue to fight his removal.

News

Green River District Health Department reports 7 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 822.

News

Garth Brooks tickets still available for Franklin Drive-In

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Beginning at 11 AM on Saturday, June 20 tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster.