Hilligans, 440 Main close due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Restaurants were eager to reopen after being closed several months due to COVID-19.

Now, two local restaurants have had to close their doors again after employees tested positive for the virus.

Hilligans Sports Bar & Grill has now closed their doors. According to the Kentucky Department for Health and Family services, 5 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of Hilligans approximately 40 employees, 5 of them tested positive. Hilligans has closed for deep cleaning and infection prevention procedures.

13 News tried getting a statement from Hilligans but the owner could’t be reached.

The owner is having all of their employees tested and deep cleaning the facility. Hilligans, however, only giving the public a bit of information through a sign on their front door that says, ‘We’re taking a break, we’ll see you seen.'

An employee says they will reopen Monday morning.

Meanwhile, 440 main Restaurant downtown have also closed their doors again

440 main announcing in detail to the public on their Facebook page.

Their post says:

“440 main and Micki’s will be temporarily closed. we are sorry for the inconvenience. we will be closed in order to follow the CDC (centers for disease control) and FDA (food and drug administration) guidelines. we have had one positive test. due to the potential exposure, we will be disinfecting and having our entire staff tested. thank you for understanding.”

After making that announcement on their Facebook page, they then received the public’s support for their transparency through comments.

As part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy At Work” plan, restaurants were allowed to reopen at 33 percent of capacity on May 2nd.

There is no word yet on when 440 Main will reopen their doors again.

