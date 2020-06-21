Hot Rods host Father’s Day brunch at ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Father’s Day the Bowling Green Hot Rods gave families the opportunity to celebrate dad’s special day with brunch at the ballpark.

“Just wanted to say thanks to all the dads out there and everything that they do to help raise kids,” said Eric Leach, General Manager and COO of the Hot Rods. “It’s a time to recognize and honor dads.”

The brunch featured a menu tailored towards dads and featured items such as chicken and waffles, Nashville hot chicken, and Bar-B-Que platters.

“It’s a lot of I would not necessarily say diet food,” Leach said. “A plethora of calories that’s for sure.”

Aside from the brunch, the field was also open, giving dads the opportunity to play catch with their kids.

“There’s nothing more meaningful to dad’s than playing catch and as a father, I love being able to do that with my kids. So a great way to open up the ballpark and just have some fun on Father’s Day,” Leach said.

The Hot Rods are hoping to be able to have another Father’s Day event at the ballpark next year. The decision will depend on what the team’s schedule looks like.

“We would love to start a Father’s Day tradition and be able to have stuff out here,” Leach said. “Next year, hopefully too, mother nature will cooperate a little bit better and we won’t have the torrential rain and be able to use the entire field next year.”

Originally this weekend was supposed to feature the second event of the Midwest League All-Star week at Bowling Green Ballpark. With the All-Star game postponed to 2021 and no baseball being played, the Hot Rods decided to open up the ballpark’s Reinhart Club and put on a Father’s Day brunch.

The idea of doing a brunch was based on previous success when the ballpark opened the Reinhart Club as a restaurant.

“It’s been a success every time we’ve done it and it gives us something to look forward to and see our fans,” Lead said.

The Hot Rods are planning on continuing to open the Reinhart Club as a restaurant at least once a month until baseball returns.

