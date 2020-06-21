Advertisement

Hot Rods host Father’s Day brunch at ballpark

Families had the opportunity to celebrate Father's Day out at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods hosted a Father's Day brunch out at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods hosted a Father's Day brunch out at Bowling Green Ballpark.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Father’s Day the Bowling Green Hot Rods gave families the opportunity to celebrate dad’s special day with brunch at the ballpark.

“Just wanted to say thanks to all the dads out there and everything that they do to help raise kids,” said Eric Leach, General Manager and COO of the Hot Rods. “It’s a time to recognize and honor dads.”

The brunch featured a menu tailored towards dads and featured items such as chicken and waffles, Nashville hot chicken, and Bar-B-Que platters.

“It’s a lot of I would not necessarily say diet food,” Leach said. “A plethora of calories that’s for sure.”

Aside from the brunch, the field was also open, giving dads the opportunity to play catch with their kids.

“There’s nothing more meaningful to dad’s than playing catch and as a father, I love being able to do that with my kids. So a great way to open up the ballpark and just have some fun on Father’s Day,” Leach said.

The Hot Rods are hoping to be able to have another Father’s Day event at the ballpark next year. The decision will depend on what the team’s schedule looks like.

“We would love to start a Father’s Day tradition and be able to have stuff out here,” Leach said. “Next year, hopefully too, mother nature will cooperate a little bit better and we won’t have the torrential rain and be able to use the entire field next year.”

Originally this weekend was supposed to feature the second event of the Midwest League All-Star week at Bowling Green Ballpark. With the All-Star game postponed to 2021 and no baseball being played, the Hot Rods decided to open up the ballpark’s Reinhart Club and put on a Father’s Day brunch.

The idea of doing a brunch was based on previous success when the ballpark opened the Reinhart Club as a restaurant.

“It’s been a success every time we’ve done it and it gives us something to look forward to and see our fans,” Lead said.

The Hot Rods are planning on continuing to open the Reinhart Club as a restaurant at least once a month until baseball returns.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

Sports

Tyson Helton excited about his team being back on campus

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
WKU Football returns to campus

Sports

Practice underway for BG East Little League teams

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
BG East Little League baseball returns

Sports

Greenwood’s Anna Haddock wins her second straight Gatorade Player of the Year award

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Anna Haddock wins KY Girls soccer Gatorade Player of the year.

Latest News

Sports

Athletic directors feel confident in having enough space for team workouts

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Athletic directors working with teams to best utilize limited campus space.

Sports

Both WKU and UK move their football season openers to Sept. 3

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Both UK and WKU move their season openers due to the Kentucky Derby

Sports

Legendary WKU coach Jimmy Feix listed on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Jimmy Feix Hall of Fame

Sports

Teams begin summer conditioning workouts with restrictions

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
High school sports teams have made the return to summer workouts under guidelines set by the KHSAA.

Sports

Local coaches going “All In” to fight racism and hate

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
High school coaches taking part in the “All In” challenge on Twitter

News

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
NASCAR said in a Tweet that the presence of the confederate flag at their events runs contrary their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.