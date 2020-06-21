Kentuckians still struggling with filing for unemployment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For months Kentuckians have been logging on the internet to make their unemployment claims.

People are still receiving error messages or still having issues with their claims going through. Many have been trying to get their unemployment insurance since March.

According to representative Steve Riley, his phones have been ringing at least 15 times per day after posting on Facebook offering help for anyone with unemployment claims issues.

“It is just a big problem people are desperate and they are trying look and the system has been overwhelmed and people have been contacting the state and going through the unemployment office and they never get a chance to even talk to an individual,” said Representative Steve Riley, District 23. “So I think they feel relief when they call our office and somebody talks to them and says we are going to try to help you the best we possibly can. Its been pretty profound the number of calls and the depth of concern and frustration I hear from our constituents.”

Governor Andy Beshear said earlier this week in his daily briefing that the number of unemployment claims the state has received in the past few months is at historic levels.

“COVID-19 hasn’t just caused unprecedented levels of unemployment and why I believe they are temporary, they are historic,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “When you think about having what was it a 12 person staff when I came onto this job and the number of cases we are seeing now it is quite a lift but it has also prevented that face to face interaction that is often so necessary to help people get their claims resolved. It has been a double blow in both creating so many cases it is hard to keep up and not having one of the most important ways to address it.”

This past week some Kentuckians spent hours waiting in line in Frankfort hoping to get a chance to speak with someone in the unemployment office, but some were turned away after waiting hours.

“The line was enormous it is hard to describe and in fact, they told a lot of the people there is no way we are going to be able to get with you and you need to go home give us your name and number and we will contact you,” added Riley. “There were some people who waited in line for 10 hours and at some point in time they got to them and said well it’s too late so they waited in line for 10 hours on a hot day and never got to talk to anybody.”

If you are still struggling with your unemployment insurance claims, Representative Riley encourages you to reach out to your local representatives. He says they are trying to do everything they can to try to help fix the problem.

