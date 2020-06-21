Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 21.

Sunday, Jun. 21 3:00 PM Visitation for wife of GOP Rep. Andy Barr - Visitation for Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, the wife of Republican Rep. Andy Barr, who died 16 Jun at the age of 39, with a preliminary autopsy report saying she died of natural causes from a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse * Funeral takes place tomorrow

Location: Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St, Lexington, KY

Weblinks: http://milwardfuneral.com

Contacts: Milward Funeral Directors, 1 859 252 3411

Due to COVID-19, social distancing, masks and other standards of protection will be required at both visitation and the service

Monday, Jun. 22 11:00 AM Funeral for wife of GOP Rep. Andy Barr - Funeral for Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, the wife of Republican Rep. Andy Barr, who died 16 Jun at the age of 39, with a preliminary autopsy report saying she died of natural causes from a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse

Location: Southland Christian Church - Lexington Campus, 2349 Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY

Weblinks: http://milwardfuneral.com

Contacts: Milward Funeral Directors, 1 859 252 3411

Due to COVID-19, social distancing, masks and other standards of protection will be required at both visitation and the service. There will be live streaming of the funeral service on Monday at https://youtu.be/qb5hTsfUvWk for those who feel uncomfortable or at risk of attending

Tuesday, Jun. 23 Kentucky Presidential Primary - Kentucky Presidential Primary, with 54 delegates available for Democrats, and 46 for Republicans * Postponed from 19 May due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic * Ahead of the 3 Nov presidential election

Weblinks: https://elect.ky.gov/, https://twitter.com/kygov

Contacts: State Board of Election media, 1 502 573 7100