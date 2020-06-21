KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

QH-AS-8D-3H-10H

(QH, AS, 8D, 3H, 10H)

01-21-22-34, Cash Ball: 22

(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

1-6-0

(one, six, zero)

8-5-6-5

(eight, five, six, five)

4-5-6-8

(four, five, six, eight)

10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)