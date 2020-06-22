13 News talks with Louisville native Charles Booker about his U.S. Senate run
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- U.S. Senate candidate and Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker made his was through the Commonwealth last week holding outdoor rallies in Bardstown, Elizabethtown, Glasgow and Bowling Green.
13 News attended his rally at the Garvin House in Bowling Green on Friday and spoke with Booker about his platform for U.S. Senate.
“We are taking this stand as family, we need leaders that are going to fight for all Kentuckians and never take this moment for granted. In this moment of a lot of pain, a lot of fear and frustration I know that we can do something big and I want to show up,” said Booker. “So I’m just showing up. We are keeping our masks on we are staying six feet apart. But we are making it clear that we are going to win our future together and we are not going to miss this moment.”
“My platform is about ending structural inequity and ending generational poverty. And to do that we’ve got to invest across the board. That means Medicare for all. That means simply not just a green new deal but a Kentucky new deal which includes infrastructure like broadband, hospital support, good paying jobs, sustainable housing. And also a universal basic income, something Dr. King spoke of that speaks to the financial freedom to make decisions in our lives so that we can disrupt the cycle of poverty. And to do all those things we’re going to beat Mitch McConnell in the process,” said Booker.
Booker has received endorsements from Elizabeth Warren and Julián Castro.
