Anchored Christian Academy and Bowling Green Christian Academy to become Legacy Christian Academy

Glendale Baptist Church, the new home of Legacy Christian Academy
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

In a press release, Anchored Christian Academy and Bowling Green Christian Academy announced they will combine to become Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green starting Fall 2020, “a premier, one of its kind pre-K-12th grade school that will impact this region for generations to come.”

They’ll be located at Anchored’s existing location, Glendale Baptist Church’s 16-acre 1807 Cave Mill Road campus (the church relaunching September 13th this Fall as Glendale at Cave Mill), behind the new Hobby Lobby, across from Greenwood Mall.

The 25,000 square foot facility comes equipped with 15+ classrooms all the way from Preschool-12th grade, complete with a high school gym and commercial cafeteria, “with plenty of land to grow.”

They are now enrolling for the fall.

