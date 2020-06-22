Advertisement

UPDATE: Barren County Sheriff’s Office identifies pursuit suspect

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying this man(Barren County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect involved in the pursuit last Thursday has been identified as being 45-year-old Michael B. Banks of Louisville.

BCSO said a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Banks is a white male 6′0 180 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair with a receding hair line.

Anyone with any information of Banks whereabouts are asked to contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771. After business hours, deputies can be reached through Barren Metcalfe Communications Center at 270-651-5151.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man who is suspected of being the driver of a stolen vehicle that multiple agencies were in a pursuit with last week.

If you have any information, please call (270) 651-2771 or the Tip Line at (270) 646-8771.

