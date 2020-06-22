Advertisement

Christian County man is arrested on multiple child sex exploitation charges

55-year-old Dennis Cline, arrested on Child Sex Exploitation Charges(Christian County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -  Saturday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Dennis Cline, 55, on charges related to promoting a minor in a sex performance, prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure a minor and unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Cline was arrested after an undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant in Hopkinsville on June 20, 2020.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Cline is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor in a sex performance. 

This charge is a Class-B felony punishable by ten to fifteen years in prison. 

Cline is also charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure a minor, three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. 

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.  Cline was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

