Juneteenth block party

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Friday we commemorate “Juneteenth” the day union Army General Gordon Granger’s reading of the federal orders in the city of Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865 proclaimed all slaves in Texas were free.

To celebrate the “Bowling green freedom walkers” hosted their first Juneteenth block party.

”Actually its exciting to see that everyone has really been engaging in the events lately. Especially the past events it is really extra exciting to know that the effect that it causes on different people and everyone that reaches out to us to tell us how much this means to them so, its great to know that we made an impact on the city,” said Shikira Tunstill, Event Organizer.

The turnout for the event was large and those involved were excited to see everyone come out and support it.

