Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE-BOOKER

Police protests upend Democratic Senate contest in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For months, Charles Booker languished in the shadows talking about racial and economic justice in a long-shot bid for the chance to take on Republican powerhouse Mitch McConnell in the fall. Now, Booker’s campaign for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination from the left wing of Kentucky politics has won mainstream support in what’s become a serious bid for the nomination in Tuesday’s primary. His efforts to bridge gaps between white and Black Kentuckians have drawn in new supporters and left longtime Kentucky political observers wondering if he might be the right man for the moment.

ELECTION 2020-WATCH

2020 Watch: Trump navigates chaos after his Oklahoma rally

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign relaunch is off to a rocky start. And his Republican critics are getting louder as coronavirus infections surge. There were thousands of empty seats at the Oklahoma arena where Trump hosted his comeback rally Saturday. It was an embarrassing development at an event designed to showcase the Republican president’s strength. Aides were scrambling to explain away the poor optics as they juggled damaging headlines on other fronts. Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton’s much-anticipated book will be formally released this week. As Trump navigates the chaos, voters in New York and Kentucky head to the polls on Tuesday in another set of primary elections.

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired. Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday that interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney’s office. Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS

Black candidates tap protest energy to challenge Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — Amy McGrath and Eliot Engel live hundreds of miles apart in states with dramatically different politics. But on the eve of their primary elections in New York and Kentucky, the establishment favorites are facing similar political forces that jeopardize their political future. Engel is a 16-term House incumbent who represents parts of the Bronx and New York City’s suburbs. McGrath is a former military officer and fundraising juggernaut running in her first Kentucky Senate campaign. Each is fighting to defeat a younger Black candidate who has tapped into the wounded progressive movement’s desire for dramatic change that has been suddenly animated by sweeping civil rights protests.

LAKE BODY

Texas woman's body found in Kentucky lake identified

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake. The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky. State Trooper Adam Jones says a medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville. The incident remains under investigation.

RECYCLING GRANT

Kentucky environmental projects draw $4.7M in grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of projects across Kentucky are in line to receive more than $4.7 million in grants to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste taken to landfills and improve household hazardous waste management. Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said in a news release the grants are for Kentucky municipalities, fiscal courts and foundations for 78 projects. The grants include 37 recycling awards, 28 household hazardous waste grants and 13 composting grants. The Kentucky Pride Fund offers the grants from fees for municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.