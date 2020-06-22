Advertisement

Storms To Develop Monday Afternoon And Evening

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Father’s Day was a bit on the soggy note as scattered thundershowers moved through the region. As we kick off the new week, Monday morning looks to be dry but as we approach the lunch and afternoon hours more storms break out with some possibly on the stronger side.

The unsettled weather tries to continue into Tuesday but we look to catch a break by midweek. Temperatures into midweek drop back to the low 80′s briefly before ramping back up towards the weekend. Next weekend we climb near to the 90′s with a possibility for some scattered storms.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

