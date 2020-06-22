The annual Glasgow Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be held Friday, June 26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive hosted by the American Red Cross will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located on South Green Street.

Every donor will be tested for antibodies for the Coronavirus provided free by the American Red Cross.

Come out and support the Glasgow Police Department and the Glasgow Fire Department during this annual event.

