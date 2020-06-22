Advertisement

The annual Glasgow Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be held Friday, June 26

Hosted by the American Red Cross
Guns and Hoses annual blood drive scheduled for Friday.
Guns and Hoses annual blood drive scheduled for Friday.(MGN)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive hosted by the American Red Cross will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located on South Green Street.  

Every donor will be tested for antibodies for the Coronavirus provided free by the American Red Cross.

Come out and support the Glasgow Police Department and the Glasgow Fire Department during this annual event.

