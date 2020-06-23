UPDATE: Body of missing man in Barren River Lake identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County Emergency Management confirms the body of a missing 21-year-old man of Bowling Green was recovered Tuesday evening.

The search for the missing man began Monday night around 5:30 p.m., and was conduct by Allen County Emergency Management with assistance from Barren County Rescue Squad.

The 21-year-old male has been identified as Samir Manzulov of Warren County.

Searchers found the body of Manzulov at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Manzulov was one of eight people on board a pontoon boat Monday in the main lake portion of Barren River Lake when, according to witnesses, he fell forward from the boat’s bow and went under.

Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife resources continue to investigate the incident.

