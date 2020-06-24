Advertisement

Allen County reports two more COVID-19 cases

In Allen County currently 120 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 33 active cases in quarantine at this time.
In Allen County currently 120 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 33 active cases in quarantine at this time.(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon since 3:00 pm Tuesday. The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time. The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with these people and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. They ask that you remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. A face mask is highly encouraged in public areas.

Allen County now has had a total of 158 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 120 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 33 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 5 Deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon there were only 25 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

www.wku.edu/Kentucky

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Meijer among first midwest retailers to support low vision customers with free Aira app

Updated: 48 minutes ago
By offering free use of Aira in its stores, Meijer combines the convenience of one-stop shopping with the convenience of personalized support for low vision and blind customers at no cost to the customer.

News

Person hit on scooter in Warren County, airlifted to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a crash on at Morehead Road and Nashville Road and says to expect delays due to road closures.

News

Bowling Green Ballpark Approved To Re-Open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Hot Rods Season Won’t Resume

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing at Glasgow blood drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be held Friday in Glasgow, hosted by the American Red Cross.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Kentucky settles a 13-year-old dispute with 54 hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Kentucky settles a 13-year-old dispute with hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates

News

Shot fired in Temple Hill during a child exchange

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Two are arrested after a shot is fired during a child exchange Wednesday

News

Spectators can attend Kentucky Derby 146 under strict guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
There will be spectators when the 146th Kentucky Derby runs in September, according to Churchill Downs.