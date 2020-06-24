UPDATE: BGPD working death investigation on Russellville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- UPDATE: 06/25/20

An update to this investigation per the Bowling Green Police Department.

BGPD says the victim in this investigation suffered, “Brain bleeding consistent with a fall,” and believe it is, “nothing criminal” at this time.

13 News will bring the latest details on this case as they are released.

The Bowling Green Police Department says they are currently conducting a death investigation at a residence on Russellville Road in Warren County. Police say they were called to the scene a little before 9 a.m. this morning at an apartment near 2 Lanez Hair Lounge and the Asian market.

Police say the victim is an adult female. We will bring you the latest details on this investigation as new information is released.

