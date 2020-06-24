UPDATE: BGPD working death investigation on Russellville Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- UPDATE: 06/25/20
An update to this investigation per the Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD says the victim in this investigation suffered, “Brain bleeding consistent with a fall,” and believe it is, “nothing criminal” at this time.
The Bowling Green Police Department says they are currently conducting a death investigation at a residence on Russellville Road in Warren County. Police say they were called to the scene a little before 9 a.m. this morning at an apartment near 2 Lanez Hair Lounge and the Asian market.
Police say the victim is an adult female. We will bring you the latest details on this investigation as new information is released.
