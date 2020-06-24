Advertisement

UPDATE: BGPD working death investigation on Russellville Road

BGPD Death investigation
BGPD Death investigation(Brandon Jarrett)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- UPDATE: 06/25/20

An update to this investigation per the Bowling Green Police Department.

BGPD says the victim in this investigation suffered, “Brain bleeding consistent with a fall,” and believe it is, “nothing criminal” at this time.

13 News will bring the latest details on this case as they are released.

____________

The Bowling Green Police Department says they are currently conducting a death investigation at a residence on Russellville Road in Warren County. Police say they were called to the scene a little before 9 a.m. this morning at an apartment near 2 Lanez Hair Lounge and the Asian market.

Currently at the scene of what The Bowling Green Police Department are calling a death investigation at an apartment on...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Police say the victim is an adult female. We will bring you the latest details on this investigation as new information is released.

