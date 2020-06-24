Advertisement

COVID-19 stories: Family one of hundreds of thousands grieving loss of Campbellsville man

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After a Campbellsville man lost his life to COVID-19, his family is speaking out to send an important message.

“We’re in a deep state of grief right now and every day... putting that one foot in front of the other and knowing that my dad would not want me to wallow in sadness,” said Gretchen Lawson, daughter of late David Akridge.

He was intubated for 23 days, hospitalized for 35, a total of 39 days is what it took for COVID-19 to steal the life of the 69-year-old on May 30.

“This virus it’s unbelievable. I think about Dad and how strong of a man he was and just, it’s shocking. It’s shocking that everything in his body was affected by the virus. I can’t get over that,” said Lawson. “If you would have known him and how strong he was, his resilience to things, he was such a fighter.”

Final moments with their loved ones were through a Zoom camera lens, the sight clouded by PPE, and hospital gear.

“It was just such an impersonal way to say goodbye and we had discussed before the meeting with him that we weren’t going to say goodbye because we felt like he was still fighting,” said Lawson. “He had a moment with my mom - she was telling him, ‘David I love you’ and we could see him with the ventilator that he mouthed, I love you.”

The unforeseen tragedy has this family shining a light on one simple act that could potentially be lifesaving.

“By wearing a mask you are protecting someone and that’s really awesome to know that you’re helping someone by doing something so simple,” said Lawson’s daughter, Emori.

Akridge’s family also reminds people that this time of unrest amid a pandemic is short-lived in the grand scheme of life.

“It’s just one year- maybe a year and a half. It’s such a small inkling of time that we won’t ever get this back but you know we can grow from it and we’ll be better people because of it,” said Lawson.

In addition, the family is also encouraging people to sign up for the meal train at the Med Center which feeds frontline workers in the COVID-19 unit. To sign up, click here.

