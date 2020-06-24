Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Smiths Grove Stolen Tires

By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) -

Smiths Grove Police say some time between 1:13 and 2:36 a.m. on June 22, 2020 a white male stole all four tires from a 2003 Chevrolet Impala which was parked overnight at 624 South Main Street. The tires were on 20 inch rims.

Police say the man drives a white Chevrolet four-door with damage to the rear left tail light area and stickers on the rear windshield. The man is described to be in his early thirties with brown hair and tattoos on both arms

Crime Stoppers: Suspect's Car
Crime Stoppers: Suspect's Car(WBKO)

If you have any information about this or any crime please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here www.781CLUE.org to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for you anonymous tip.

