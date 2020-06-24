Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Democratic Senate primary went into overtime Wednesday as the candidates anxiously awaited the counting of absentee ballots to determine who will advance to challenge Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall campaign.

ELECTION 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky on Tuesday. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots.

ELECTION-2020-WHY-THE-DELAY?

UNDATED — Kentucky and New York had primaries Tuesday, but the winners of the closest races probably won’t be known until next week. What’s going on?

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-SCHOOLS

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Health guidance for Kentucky schools reopening in the age of the coronavirus will include having students wear masks and keeping their distance from one another, state officials said Wednesday.

ALUMINUM-MILL-APPALACHIA

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has hired a longtime metals industry executive as its CEO as it tries to complete financing for the massive mill project.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PARKLAND ACTIVISTS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Among the thousands of activists who have marched in the nation’s capital recently to protest racial injustice are survivors of a Florida high school massacre who stood in the very same place two years ago to fight gun violence.

MURDER FOR HIRE

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky Islamic leader was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to kidnap a man who owed him money.

—FARM TECHNOLOGY-BESHEAR, from Frankfort: Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced an international agreement with the Dutch government and other international partners to promote farm technology in Kentucky.

—LAKE BODY, from Paris, Tenn.: A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a woman in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake, authorities said.

