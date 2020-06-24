Advertisement

KSP Charges Franklin Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -- On June 24, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Tim Riggs, 63, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Riggs was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect distributing and possessing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online. 

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Frankfort on June 24, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Riggs is currently charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.  These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.  Riggs was lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

