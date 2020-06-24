Mariah’s temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Mariah’s has announced that they are temporarily closing after an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, that’s according to a post on their Facebook page.

In the post Mariah’s says no member of the staff will be allowed to return to work until they have provided a negative test result.

Mariah’s provided 13 News with an additional statement.

“We were notified of one positive test result today. This employee last worked on Saturday. For the safety of our guests and our staff, we have decided to close out of an abundance of caution for everyone. We will take this time to more thoroughly clean all surfaces inside the restaurant. We are requiring that ALL staff be tested, and no member of the staff will be allowed to return to work until they can provide us with a negative result. At the end of the day, we want the health of our staff, guests, and community to be our number one priority.” -John Horton, General Manager

