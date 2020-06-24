Advertisement

Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green puts on Disney parade for residents

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -There is no better way to brighten someone’s day than with a little Disney magic. Staff members and volunteers at Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green brought the spirit of one famous mouse to their facility today to put on a Disney parade for their patients.

“We love dressing up here it is just fun and it is good for the morale of the residents,” said Tiffany Hinton Marketing/ Admissions Directior, Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green. “The staff they like dressing up as well but we are going back in the decades for CNA appreciation week, so today was 70′s theme but we also did the Disney character parade.

Throughout the parade there were plenty of smiling faces on the other side of the windows, residents not only waved back but also joined in on some dancing to some classic Disney tunes.

“You know they have been in there for months and just to see a smile after they have not been able to see anybody except for the workers and different things so I really don’t have the words to say how much my cup has runneth over-- that is a good way to put it,” said Tyra Taylor, Intrepid USA, patient advocate.

One high school senior volunteered her time this afternoon to also take part in this special parade.

“It builds my heart because you know there are parents, and grandparents and they have been there for us our whole lives so I think it is our turn to be there for them,” said Jade Taylor, Edmonson County High School Senior.

Signature HealthCARE is still not allowing visitors to come into their facilities. They say they are trying to do everything they can to keep an uplifted spirit in the building.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KY Museum Virtual Exhibits

Updated: moments ago
|
By Amy Bingham DeCesare
View From the Hill

News

www.wku.edu/Kentucky

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Meijer among first midwest retailers to support low vision customers with free Aira app

Updated: 50 minutes ago
By offering free use of Aira in its stores, Meijer combines the convenience of one-stop shopping with the convenience of personalized support for low vision and blind customers at no cost to the customer.

News

Person hit on scooter in Warren County, airlifted to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a crash on at Morehead Road and Nashville Road and says to expect delays due to road closures.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green Ballpark Approved To Re-Open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Hot Rods Season Won’t Resume

Weather

WATCH - Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing at Glasgow blood drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be held Friday in Glasgow, hosted by the American Red Cross.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Kentucky settles a 13-year-old dispute with 54 hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Kentucky settles a 13-year-old dispute with hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates

News

Shot fired in Temple Hill during a child exchange

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Two are arrested after a shot is fired during a child exchange Wednesday