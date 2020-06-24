Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green puts on Disney parade for residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -There is no better way to brighten someone’s day than with a little Disney magic. Staff members and volunteers at Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green brought the spirit of one famous mouse to their facility today to put on a Disney parade for their patients.

“We love dressing up here it is just fun and it is good for the morale of the residents,” said Tiffany Hinton Marketing/ Admissions Directior, Signature HealthCARE of Bowling Green. “The staff they like dressing up as well but we are going back in the decades for CNA appreciation week, so today was 70′s theme but we also did the Disney character parade.

Throughout the parade there were plenty of smiling faces on the other side of the windows, residents not only waved back but also joined in on some dancing to some classic Disney tunes.

“You know they have been in there for months and just to see a smile after they have not been able to see anybody except for the workers and different things so I really don’t have the words to say how much my cup has runneth over-- that is a good way to put it,” said Tyra Taylor, Intrepid USA, patient advocate.

One high school senior volunteered her time this afternoon to also take part in this special parade.

“It builds my heart because you know there are parents, and grandparents and they have been there for us our whole lives so I think it is our turn to be there for them,” said Jade Taylor, Edmonson County High School Senior.

Signature HealthCARE is still not allowing visitors to come into their facilities. They say they are trying to do everything they can to keep an uplifted spirit in the building.

