Traffic stop in Edmonson Co. leads to drug arrest

Roger D. Clark (34) of Cub Run, KY, and Sarah Frederick (36) of Glasgow, KY
Roger D. Clark (34) of Cub Run, KY, and Sarah Frederick (36) of Glasgow, KY(Hart Co. Jail)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) -- Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy say they received a call about a suspicious black Ford Ranger in the area of Ray Ashley Road. While in-route, the deputy met a vehicle matching that description on 259N and noticed a busted windshield on the Ford Ranger. .The deputy initiated a traffic stop and discovered the license plate to the vehicle had been cancelled. Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, Roger D. Clark (34) of Cub Run, KY, and Sarah Frederick (36) of Glasgow, KY; Clark was known by the deputy to be a convicted felon and laying in plain view of the deputy was ammunition and drug paraphernalia. A search warrant was applied for and served on the vehicle; suspected methamphetamine, along with various forms of drug paraphernalia were found.

Clark was arrested and charged with:

· Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

· Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield

· No Registration Plates

Frederick was arrested and charged with:

· Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)

· Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

Both were taken to the Hart County Jail.

