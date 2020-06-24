Advertisement

WATCH - A Very Warm Thursday!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was nice overall, with just a few spotty showers east of Bowling Green. Expect fair skies and mild temperatures to begin our Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Temperatures may be just a tad warmer Thursday, reaching the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Our weather pattern turns more unsettled as we move toward the weekend. Friday contains a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late day. Saturday and Sunday will hold better chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s each day with muggier lows around 70. Expect little overall change in the pattern through the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm. High 87, Low 67, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower. High 88, Low 71, winds SW-7

SATURDAY: Breezy & Humid, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. High 88, Low 70, winds SW-12

Wednesday’s High: 85

Wednesday's Low: 63

Average High: 88

Average Low: 66

Record High: 103 (1914)

Record Low: 45 (1887)

Sunrise: 5:27am

Sunset: 8:09pm

Wednesday's Precip: 0.00"

Monthly Precip: 1.38"

Yearly Precip: 28.05"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 10

Pollen: 0.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

