2020 Jeep Gladiator in Kentucky State Police raffle coming to Bowling Green, Glasgow

Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to support Trooper Island Kids Camp. The winning ticket will be drawn on August 30, 2020 at the Kentucky State Fair.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are raffling off a 2020 Jeep Gladiator to support Trooper Island Kids Camp. The winning ticket will be drawn on August 30, 2020 at the Kentucky State Fair.

KSP Offering Chance at 2020 Jeep Gladiator to Support Camp

The Kentucky State Police are featuring the rugged Jeep Gladiator Rubicon to support their fundraising efforts for Trooper Island Camp. The agency is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win this multipurpose vehicle recently named “2020 Pickup of the Year”. Engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, it builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, and 4x4 payload. Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and a versatile cargo box, the Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle with a design that is unmistakably Jeep. A full list of features and equipment can be found at https://squareup.com/store/trooper-island-inc/. Tickets are $10 each and will be available at any KSP post or CVE region office located throughout the state. Tickets are also available to be purchased online by debit or credit card payment at https://squareup.com/store/trooper-island-inc. They can be purchased at the KSP booth at the Farm Machinery Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center February 12-15 as well. The winning ticket will be drawn on August 30, 2020 at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win. Raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees. (Charitable gaming license #0000633.) Trooper Island is a free summer camp for disadvantaged boys and girls age 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations, no public funds are used. Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Kentucky State Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP will be bringing the Gladiator for you to see in person and to purchase tickets at the following locations:

Bowling Green:

6/29/20 -- Monday - Sams Club 8:30am-3:00pm

3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42103

6/30/20 -- Tuesday - Q Coffee 8:30am-3:00pm

3031 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Glasgow:

7/1/20 & 7/2/20 -- Wednesday & Thursday - Walmart 8:30am-3:00pm

2345 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, KY 42141

Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win. Tickets are $10 each.

Are you ready for a brand new ride? You have the chance to win one for only $10! KSP is raffling off a new Jeep...

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Thursday, June 25, 2020

To learn more about Trooper Island click here.

To purchase a ticket click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

