A Warm And Sunny Thursday Afternoon

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --For Thursday dry conditions continue with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 80′s. Humidity will also be down today so expect more comfortable conditions.

We end out the week with dry conditions before a rainy pattern moves in towards the end of the weekend and into the new week. Saturday the shower chances look much more scattered compared to Sunday. We will also watch for Saharan dust to move into our atmosphere by the end of the week and into the weekend which will bring more vibrant sunrises and sunsets along with some haziness to the sky and lower air quality possible.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

