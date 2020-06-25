Allen County reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported 4 more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Thursday afternoon. The Allen County Health Department said the patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine. The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

Allen County now has had a total of 162 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 123 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 34 active cases in quarantine either at home or hospitalized, and 5 deaths.

As of Thursday afternoon there were only 19 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

