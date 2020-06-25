Advertisement

Annual Fire Training at BWG airport

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Today was the last day of fire training at the BWG airport.

“it’s always good to practice to make sure and be prepared in case something were to happen,” said Susan Harmon, Airport Manager.

This training includes Warren County regional airport staff, Bowling Green fire department, Medical center EMS, Air Evac, and the Warren County Emergency Management

“We are out here to do the mandatory training, but this is such a beneficial training for all of us. Not just for the airport firefighters, but its also beneficial for the other firefighters in our other stations who will be here. Just to come out here and put into practice what they have learned in the classroom,” said Marlee Boenig, Bowling Green Fire Department, Public Information Officer.

Those involved in the training will go through multiple scenarios in order to make sure they are prepared for anything.

“We have one where the FBO will pretend to be on fire and they have to hook up to the fire hydrant. We have one where there is a medical emergency, one of my employees is in need of medical assistance,” said Harmon.

These staged events will provide real-life training to ensure that the responders are prepared and ready for anything.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KY Museum Virtual Exhibits

Updated: moments ago
|
By Amy Bingham DeCesare
View From the Hill

News

www.wku.edu/Kentucky

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Meijer among first midwest retailers to support low vision customers with free Aira app

Updated: 51 minutes ago
By offering free use of Aira in its stores, Meijer combines the convenience of one-stop shopping with the convenience of personalized support for low vision and blind customers at no cost to the customer.

News

Person hit on scooter in Warren County, airlifted to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a crash on at Morehead Road and Nashville Road and says to expect delays due to road closures.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green Ballpark Approved To Re-Open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Hot Rods Season Won’t Resume

Weather

WATCH - Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing at Glasgow blood drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be held Friday in Glasgow, hosted by the American Red Cross.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Kentucky settles a 13-year-old dispute with 54 hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Kentucky settles a 13-year-old dispute with hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates

News

Shot fired in Temple Hill during a child exchange

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Two are arrested after a shot is fired during a child exchange Wednesday