Annual Fire Training at BWG airport

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Today was the last day of fire training at the BWG airport.

“it’s always good to practice to make sure and be prepared in case something were to happen,” said Susan Harmon, Airport Manager.

This training includes Warren County regional airport staff, Bowling Green fire department, Medical center EMS, Air Evac, and the Warren County Emergency Management

“We are out here to do the mandatory training, but this is such a beneficial training for all of us. Not just for the airport firefighters, but its also beneficial for the other firefighters in our other stations who will be here. Just to come out here and put into practice what they have learned in the classroom,” said Marlee Boenig, Bowling Green Fire Department, Public Information Officer.

Those involved in the training will go through multiple scenarios in order to make sure they are prepared for anything.

“We have one where the FBO will pretend to be on fire and they have to hook up to the fire hydrant. We have one where there is a medical emergency, one of my employees is in need of medical assistance,” said Harmon.

These staged events will provide real-life training to ensure that the responders are prepared and ready for anything.

