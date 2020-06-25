Bowling Green Ball Park announces its reopening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods will not take to the diamond until next season... their field will get put to use in 2020. Today it was announced that the Bowling Green Ballpark will re-open.

Starting Tuesday, June 30th, the ballpark will begin hosting high school baseball tournaments and showcases.

“Tremendously excited to open up the ballpark. Part of me is sad that it is not hot roads being able to play, but none the less we are able to host events out here and we are tremendously looking forward to it because we have missed our fans. We do what we do because we love to entertain and open up the ballpark and part of that has been missing for the last six months,” said Eric Leach, Hot Rods General Manager.

The decision to reopen was made after the hot rods joined with other minor league teams in the state worked together to get approval from governor beshear.

For safety the Hot Rods will take temperatures before fans enter the facility, hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the ballpark, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Leach believes that the reopening of the ballpark will have a beneficial effect on the community.

“I think it is going to lift everybody’s spirits. Because it is such a gathering ploy for the entire community to be able to come out. Being able to open the doors. Again its a new normal and things are different, but its a sense of something that we remember. The fond memories that we have I believe that is important for the psyche of the community.”

