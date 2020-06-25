Bowling Green Ballpark Approved To Re-Open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the approval of Governor Beshear’s office, Bowling Green Ballpark has been cleared to open beginning on Monday June 29th. The approval calls for a reduced capacity of no more than 50% as long as social distancing protocols are met. With the configuration of Bowling Green Ballpark this will allow for just over 1,500 people for traditional seating.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to resume events and I want to thank Governor Beshear and his office for working with us on re-opening.” Said Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods General Manager & COO. “While we are able to re-open the facility, unfortunately, the Hot Rods won’t be resuming play. We are looking at hosting numerous events in the upcoming months, just not the Hot Rods as no MiLB games are slated to resume this year.”

The first events at Bowling Green Ballpark will start next week when the Ballpark hosts numerous high-school age baseball games. Showcases and tournaments will start on Tuesday June 30th and go through Sunday July 5th. The first events open to the public will be on Friday July 3rd, Saturday July 4th, and Sunday July 5th. Game times are still to be determined and will be released on social media. Limited seating will be available each day with a day pass ticket costing $5 per person. The main concession stand will be open with a limited menu.

Fans coming to Bowling Green Ballpark can expect to follow the following guidelines: Socially distant seating (each available seat will be marked), masks to worn into the ballpark and in all common areas, a temperature screening upon entering the ballpark, hand sanitizing stations located throughout the ballpark. The Van Meter Axles Adventure land and the Graves Gilbert Clinic Carousel will not be open for sanitary purposes. The Graves Gilbert Splash Pad will be open as the water is all freshly treated water.

“We are looking to add several events over the next several months.” Said Leach. “We have had discussions of additional showcases, professional wrestling, high-school baseball, and even some music events prior to the Bourbon & Brewfest event in October.” Anyone interested in scheduling an event can contact the Hot Rods front office at 270-9012121 or by emailing fun@bghotrods.com.

