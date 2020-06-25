Advertisement

Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing at Glasgow blood drive

A blood donor squeezes a ball during a blood drive.
A blood donor squeezes a ball during a blood drive. (KOTA)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be held Friday in Glasgow, hosted by the American Red Cross.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church located on South Green Street.

Every donor will be tested for antibodies for the Coronavirus provided free by the American Red Cross.

