Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing at Glasgow blood drive

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be held Friday in Glasgow, hosted by the American Red Cross.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church located on South Green Street.

Every donor will be tested for antibodies for the Coronavirus provided free by the American Red Cross.

