Franklin teen dies after falling from construction site in Nashville

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - A teen construction worker died Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a worksite in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to police, Gustavo Enrique Ramirez and his 18-year-old brother were on the scaffolding together. The brother reported that he had his back to Ramirez, heard a sound, and then turned to see his brother fall. The scaffolding was 120 feet from the ground.

Gustavo Ramirez was a 16-year-old student at Franklin Simpson High School class of 2022. Thursday at 8 p.m. in his hometown of Franklin, Kentucky Gustavo’s family, and friends will remember him with a vigil.

The Franklin community and some of Gustavo’s former teachers have set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for his family.

You can visit the GoFundMe account by clicking this link.

