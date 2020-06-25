Advertisement

Kentucky Department for Public Health issues health advisory for recent travelers to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Visitors sit on the sand on Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Myrtle Beach is one of a handful of the state's beaches that have begun to open up public access points amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak, while others have opted to keep public access shut off due to health concerns. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Visitors sit on the sand on Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Myrtle Beach is one of a handful of the state's beaches that have begun to open up public access points amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak, while others have opted to keep public access shut off due to health concerns. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) on Thursday issued an advisory for Kentucky residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, over the past two weeks.

The guidance follows a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that began after Myrtle Beach hotels reopened May 15. Access to state attractions opened May 22, which was followed by a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Preston County, West Virginia, issued a health alert June 17 related to a cluster of COVID-19 cases noted in residents who recently had traveled to Myrtle Beach. The second cluster of cases in West Virginia was identified the following day.

In Kentucky, a similar situation arose when a group traveled to Myrtle Beach on June 11, returning June 14. At least nine members of the party tested positive for COVID-19.

Another cluster may be linked to a trip to Myrtle Beach in the first week of June. An additional COVID-19-positive Kentucky resident was exposed during travel in mid-June to Myrtle Beach.

DPH advises Kentucky residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s Public Health commissioner, said, “If you or someone to whom you are close has been to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks, please be aware that you have a good probability of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.” He added, “Please avoid contact with those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly and anyone with significant medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.”

A recent traveler to Myrtle Beach should watch for the following:

  • A fever of 100.4 degrees or higher
  • Respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulty
  • Loss of smell or taste

If any of these symptoms are present, the person should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

DPH leadership stresses that exposure to COVID-19 is not limited to Myrtle Beach.

Multiple states have reported a rise in COVID-19 cases, and the guidance should be applied more broadly, including social situations where people gathered in numbers of 10 or greater and in situations where people are not observing recommended precautions, including practicing social distancing and wearing a cloth mask when in public or in groups. Kentuckians should also practice thorough and frequent hand-washing.

For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green man charged with stealing more than $200,000 worth of items

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Warren County Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant was obtained for 56-year-old Douglas Burd’s home.

News

KSP investigating fatal collision on I-24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police was contacted by the Christian County Sherriff’s Department at 8:00 a.m Friday morning in reference to a two vehicle fatal collision on I-24.

News

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse.

News

Options, advice for hosting your own 4th of July fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
After months of quarantine and social distancing, people are turning to at-home fireworks for fun.

Weather

Tracking the return of muggy air!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture and warmer conditions return to southern Kentucky!

Latest News

News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

WATCH - Return of hot and muggy air!

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Warren County Grand Jury indicts man on various charges including murder

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Warren County Grand Jury has indicted Harold Montez Bell in the murder case of another man.

News

Majority Leader discusses policing, coronavirus, and rural hospitals

Updated: 12 hours ago
In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) discusses police reform, coronavirus, and funding for rural hospitals.

News

Franklin teen dies after falling from construction site in Nashville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
A teen construction worker from Franklin died Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a worksite in Nashville, Tennessee.

News

Private schools react to ‘Healthy At School’ guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago
Local private school, Foundation Christian Academy, says they will not require students to wear masks.