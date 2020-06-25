Kentucky News Digest 8:45 am

Good morning! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville@ap.org. Becky Yonker is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org.

Top Stories:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY IMPATIENCE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. But three months after plainclothes detectives serving a warrant busted into her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment and shot the 26-year-old Black woman to death, only one of the three officers who opened fire has lost his job. No one is facing criminal charges. By Dylan Lovan.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Family members of Breonna Taylor attend a rally for justice at the Kentucky State Capitol.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS

WASHINGTON — Yearning for change, a group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage, igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Charles Booker, 35, a first-term Kentucky state legislator who grew up poor, is vying for a Senate nomination against a rival who’s outraised him 40 to 1 with the backing of national Democratic leaders. There’s also Jamaal Bowman, 44, an educator and political neophyte seeking a New York congressional seat by trying to topple the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, who’s endorsed by Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. By Alan Fram.

In Brief:

FOREST-SWIMMING BEACHES, from WINCHESTER, Ky. — Daniel Boone National Forest is reopening two swimming beaches next week, and group camping areas and picnic shelters will be open to groups of up to 50 people, the Forest Service said.

HOSPITAL SETTLEMENT, from FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has settled a 13-year-old dispute with 54 rural hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates, officials said.

