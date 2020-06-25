Kentucky settles a 13-year-old dispute with 54 hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - Officials say Kentucky has settled a 13-year-old dispute with 54 rural hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Kentucky and the federal government would pay $383 million to settle with hospitals that said they were underpaid.

The state’s portion will be about $94 million and the federal government will pay about $289 million. Medicaid is a joint federal-state health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

Leaders of several hospital systems told news outlets they were glad to have the matter resolved.

