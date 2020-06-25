Advertisement

KY Museum Virtual Exhibits

By Amy Bingham DeCesare
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Kentucky Museum has expanded its virtual content so that exhibits are available right at your fingertips.

The digital transition was sped up by the COVID-19 pandemic as Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.

“I think the pandemic motivated us and virtually all museums across the country to get more online.”

When COVID 19 shut the campus down in mid-March, the Kentucky Museum got even more intentional about providing content on-line.

“With the pandemic, we really had to think about how we were going to transition over from physical exhibits to virtual exhibits.”

Starting with the popular U.S. Bank Art show that had just been unveiled a few weeks before the shutdown.

“People loved that although they couldn’t physically come through our doors and see the exhibits they could see it virtually.”

Work is continuing on two upcoming projects that will be completed later this summer.

“Seat at the table” which is an exhibit that profiles eleven women in office in Kentucky. We have it online now and people can go on and see all of the exhibit material for that.”

“This is a mural of Fountain Square Park. It’s going to be for our “Kentucky Women Rising” exhibit. This is the backdrop for protest photos and things like that.”

Videos of students giving tours and other photo galleries round out the content which they plan to keep building on post-pandemic.

“People have approached us out in the community and we’re doing better partnering with other museums, partnering with people who can also help us create more virtual content.”

“It’s just been really interesting to transition over into the virtual spaces and make the message more accessible to visitors.”

With this week’s View from the Hill, I’m Amy Bingham.

You can check out the virtual exhibits yourself by logging onto www.wku.edu/Kentucky museum and click on Kentucky Museum Virtual Collection.

www.wku.edu/Kentucky

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green man charged with stealing more than $200,000 worth of items

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Warren County Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant was obtained for 56-year-old Douglas Burd’s home.

News

KSP investigating fatal collision on I-24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police was contacted by the Christian County Sherriff’s Department at 8:00 a.m Friday morning in reference to a two vehicle fatal collision on I-24.

News

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse.

News

Options, advice for hosting your own 4th of July fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
After months of quarantine and social distancing, people are turning to at-home fireworks for fun.

Weather

Tracking the return of muggy air!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture and warmer conditions return to southern Kentucky!

Latest News

News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

WATCH - Return of hot and muggy air!

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Warren County Grand Jury indicts man on various charges including murder

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Warren County Grand Jury has indicted Harold Montez Bell in the murder case of another man.

News

Majority Leader discusses policing, coronavirus, and rural hospitals

Updated: 12 hours ago
In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) discusses police reform, coronavirus, and funding for rural hospitals.

News

Franklin teen dies after falling from construction site in Nashville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
A teen construction worker from Franklin died Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a worksite in Nashville, Tennessee.

News

Private schools react to ‘Healthy At School’ guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago
Local private school, Foundation Christian Academy, says they will not require students to wear masks.