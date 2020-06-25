Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY IMPATIENCE

Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. It's been three months since her shooting death in Louisville, Kentucky. So far, police have dismissed one of the three detectives who fired into her apartment in March. Protesters, celebrities and others are wondering why the case is taking so long. Protesters in Louisville say they're frustrated by the slow process. Stars like Beyoncé have written a letter urging Kentucky’s attorney general to move swiftly. The state's top prosecutor says it takes time and patience to do an investigation properly.

HOSPITAL SETTLEMENT

Kentucky settles Medicaid dispute with 54 hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky has settled a 13-year-old dispute with 54 rural hospitals over Medicaid reimbursement rates. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that Kentucky and the federal government would pay $383 million to settle with hospitals that said they were underpaid. The state’s portion will be about $94 million and the federal government will pay about $289 million. Medicaid is a joint federal-state health insurance program for the poor and disabled. Leaders of several hospital systems told news outlets they were glad to have the matter resolved.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS

As party leaders age, progressive Black Democrats take stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. But Tuesday's Democratic primaries showcased Democratic candidates of color who are eager to join Congress and push their party to the left. They've drawn energy from the Black Lives Matter movement, but their liberal stances on health care, the environment and other issues are also attracting support.

FOREST-SWIMMING BEACHES

2 swimming beaches reopening at Daniel Boone National Forest

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Daniel Boone National Forest says it's reopening two swimming beaches next week, and group camping areas and picnic shelters will be open to groups of up to 50 people. The Twin Knobs and Zilpo swimming beaches at Cave Run Lake will reopen on Monday. A complete list of sites reopening is available online. The Forest Service said some amenities may be limited.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-SCHOOLS

Kentucky offers health guidance to reopen schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have offered health standards for schools reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The guidance revealed Wednesday includes having students wear masks and keeping their distance from one another. Interim state Education Commissioner Kevin Brown says the guidance is aimed at keeping schools open while protecting students, staff and communities. Brown says when students are moving, they need to wear masks. The state set a 6-foot social distancing requirement in classrooms but will allow exceptions. Brown says when students are seated closer than that, mask wearing will be required.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

Kentucky Democrats begin wait for Senate election results

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Democratic Senate primary to determine who challenges Republican Mitch McConnell has gone into overtime. On Wednesday, the candidates anxiously awaited the counting of absentee ballots. The suspense could continue until next Tuesday — a week after the election. That's when county clerks have to submit vote totals to the secretary of state’s office. After months of voter outreach amid the coronavirus pandemic, the campaigns for Amy McGrath and Charles Booker hunkered down to await their electoral fate. On the day after the primary election, both campaigns looked for signs from early returns that could foreshadow the eventual outcome.