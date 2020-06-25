Meijer among first midwest retailers to support low vision customers with free Aira app

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meijer announced Thursday it is offering free support to blind and low vision customers by partnering with the Aira app to increase accessibility and ease in their shopping trip.

The Midwest retailer is among the first in the Midwest to provide customers free access to the app while shopping at any of its supercenters or neighborhood markets.

Aira is a service that connects blind and low vision people to highly trained, remotely-located agents through the cameras of their smartphones. At the touch of a button, Aira will connect customers who need immediate visual assistance with anything from reading in-store signage to product labels.

“Our mission is to enrich lives in the communities we serve,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer. “We are happy to offer this tool that ensures our low vision customers experience the same independence as any other customer with quick and easy access to the information they need.”

While Aira has previously been accessible for a per-minute fee in Meijer stores, the new partnership provides customers the option to shop without paying a premium for accessibility.

By offering free use of Aira in its stores, Meijer combines the convenience of one-stop shopping with the convenience of personalized support for low vision and blind customers at no cost to the customer.

Upon entering any Meijer store or neighborhood market, including Bridge Street Market and Woodward Corner Market, any Aira user will receive a notification that their use of the app will be complimentary. In addition, the app can be accessed using the free Wi-Fi available in all Meijer locations, eliminating all potential costs to the customer.

To download the Aira app, please visit

