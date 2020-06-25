Advertisement

Ohio County woman charged with child abuse

Cheryl Bartlett is accused of physically and mentally abusing two children.
Cheryl Bartlett is accused of physically and mentally abusing two children.(OCDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - An Ohio County woman was arrested after allegations of child abuse.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations against Cheryl Bartlett, and determined that she had been physically and mentally abusing two children. OCSO said Bartlett was interviewed at the Ohio County Detention Center where she admitted to several of the allegations.

Bartlett was arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center on the following charges:

Criminal Abuse 1st Degree- Child 12 or under (2 counts)

Criminal Abuse Third Degree- Child 12 or under (2 counts)

Assault, 4th Degree (Child Abuse) (2 counts)

Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury

Criminal Abuse 1st Degree

Intimidating a participant in the legal process

