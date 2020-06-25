Person hit on scooter in Warren County, airlifted to hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: the scene is clear and the roadway has reopened.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a crash on at Morehead Road and Nashville Road and says to expect delays due to road closures.

According to witnesses, a person on a scooter pulled out from Morehead Road onto Nashville Road in front of another car traveling southbound on Nashville Road.

The sheriff’s office says the person on the scooter was air lifted to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

The WCSO responded to an injury accident at Morehead Road and Nashville Road (31W) earlier this morning. Witnesses... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Three is advising motorists to avoid Nashville Road (31-W) between Dillard Road and KY 242 near South Warren High School. The estimated time to clear is three hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorists should avoid U.S. 31-W in Warren County between Dillard Road and KY 242 near South Warren High School. A crash has shutdown the roadway. KYTC Crews are onsite assisting law enforcement and setting up a detour. The estimated time to clear is three hours. pic.twitter.com/GGIplJFU4z — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) June 25, 2020

