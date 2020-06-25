Prim and Brim prepare for the Kentucky Derby in September

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Due to COVID-19 the Kentucky Derby’s date was moved from May to September and on Thursday it was confirmed that they will also be allowing spectators.

For one local Bowling Green pop up shop this decision is something they are very excited about.

Prim and Brim say this decision makes a huge impact on their business and are excited to help those who decide to go to the Derby.

“When people think about the derby sometimes they think it’s just a Louisville held event, however, it impacts us here in the region. Not only for our derby hat sales but it also affects people that want to have derby parties and want to celebrate,” said Kathleen Overton, Owner.

Prim and Brim are also selling face masks and will be making personalized derby face-masks.

