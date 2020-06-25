Private schools react to ‘Healthy At School’ guidelines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “We’re excited to have kids back but were going to do what ever we can to try and keep our kids safe,” said Bill Biskey, Holy Trinity Lutheran School Principal. “As a staff we’ve been meeting every two weeks since we closed back in March.”

It’s an obvious concern for parents and teachers - having a virus rapidly spreading, but for many it is a concern not being in the classroom.

“When we can’t get kids together and they can’t build relationships, when they can’t interact, especially when they can’t be in a classroom and learn and then you wonder what impact that’s going to have eventually,” Hiskey said.

Holy Trinity Lutheran School has developed several guidelines specifically for their students and parents. They will be giving them the option to be in the classroom or work from home.

“If a family is still nervous about getting back and involved in public, we will provide them their Chromebook and an option to do an online opportunity,” Hiskey said.

Holy Trinity has installed a new information system, have eliminated teacher’s home visits, and will offer training for parents on distance learning.

The Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green, however, has different guidelines.

“Students are going to be required to be in person, unless, there turns out to be a positive case in their classroom or perhaps on campus. Or if the child tests positive themselves, we may use some non-traditional instruction, the NTI days, during situations like that,” said FCA President, Chris Robison. “It is going to take the presence of the virus on campus to consider school at home.”

FCA says they will also not require students to wear masks.

“We’re not going to force children to wear them, unless the child has a pervasive cough,” Robison said. “Because we’re a considerable smaller school, we have a teacher for every eleven students and a room for every twelve students. We can distance in a way that’s different than what public schools can achieve.”

Both schools plan to start this Fall on their normal start dates.

