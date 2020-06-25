Advertisement

Private schools react to ‘Healthy At School’ guidelines

Local private school, Foundation Christian Academy, says they will not require students to wear masks.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “We’re excited to have kids back but were going to do what ever we can to try and keep our kids safe,” said Bill Biskey, Holy Trinity Lutheran School Principal. “As a staff we’ve been meeting every two weeks since we closed back in March.”

It’s an obvious concern for parents and teachers - having a virus rapidly spreading, but for many it is a concern not being in the classroom.

“When we can’t get kids together and they can’t build relationships, when they can’t interact, especially when they can’t be in a classroom and learn and then you wonder what impact that’s going to have eventually,” Hiskey said.

Holy Trinity Lutheran School has developed several guidelines specifically for their students and parents. They will be giving them the option to be in the classroom or work from home.

“If a family is still nervous about getting back and involved in public, we will provide them their Chromebook and an option to do an online opportunity,” Hiskey said.

Holy Trinity has installed a new information system, have eliminated teacher’s home visits, and will offer training for parents on distance learning.

The Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green, however, has different guidelines.

“Students are going to be required to be in person, unless, there turns out to be a positive case in their classroom or perhaps on campus. Or if the child tests positive themselves, we may use some non-traditional instruction, the NTI days, during situations like that,” said FCA President, Chris Robison. “It is going to take the presence of the virus on campus to consider school at home.”

FCA says they will also not require students to wear masks.

“We’re not going to force children to wear them, unless the child has a pervasive cough,” Robison said. “Because we’re a considerable smaller school, we have a teacher for every eleven students and a room for every twelve students. We can distance in a way that’s different than what public schools can achieve.”

Both schools plan to start this Fall on their normal start dates.

BOTH SCHOOLS PLAN TO START THIS FALL ON THEIR NORMAL START DATES.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green man charged with stealing more than $200,000 worth of items

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Warren County Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant was obtained for 56-year-old Douglas Burd’s home.

News

KSP investigating fatal collision on I-24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police was contacted by the Christian County Sherriff’s Department at 8:00 a.m Friday morning in reference to a two vehicle fatal collision on I-24.

News

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse.

News

Options, advice for hosting your own 4th of July fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
After months of quarantine and social distancing, people are turning to at-home fireworks for fun.

Weather

Tracking the return of muggy air!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture and warmer conditions return to southern Kentucky!

Latest News

News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

WATCH - Return of hot and muggy air!

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Warren County Grand Jury indicts man on various charges including murder

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Warren County Grand Jury has indicted Harold Montez Bell in the murder case of another man.

News

Majority Leader discusses policing, coronavirus, and rural hospitals

Updated: 12 hours ago
In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) discusses police reform, coronavirus, and funding for rural hospitals.

News

Franklin teen dies after falling from construction site in Nashville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
A teen construction worker from Franklin died Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a worksite in Nashville, Tennessee.