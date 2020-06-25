Shot fired in Temple Hill during a child exchange

TEMPLE HILL, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Marquitta Lessenberry and and 27-year-old Christopher Thomason both of Glasgow after an investigation where a shot was fired in Temple Hill Wednesday evening.

Officials say Lessenberry and Thomason had met at the Minute Mart in Temple Hill with Lessenberry’s estranged husband to conduct a child exchange.

After the husband had gotten into his vehicle following the exchange, Thomason walked up to his vehicle and pointed a handgun at him.

The husband then opened the door of the vehicle hitting Thomason.

At that time Lessenberry approached the vehicle and pulled a handgun from a holster at which point the husband began to leave the parking lot and Lessenberry pointed the gun at him.

As he was about to exit the parking lot, Lessenberry fired the gun in the direction of the vehicle but missed.

After the incident Thomason and Lessenberry then left the store and went to their residence where both were later found.

Following a search of the residence, both Lessenberry and Thomason were arrested and taken to the Barren County Corrections Center.

Lessenberry was charged with Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possession, Poss of a Cont. Sub 1st degree 1st Offense-Drug Unspecified, and Poss Cont Sub 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified.

Thomason was charged with Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possession, Poss COnt Sub 1st Degree 1st Offense- Drug Unspecified (enhanced), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.