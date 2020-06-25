Advertisement

Shot fired in Temple Hill during a child exchange

Two arrested in the incident
35-year-old Marquitta Lessenberry (above) 27-year-old Christopher Thomason (picture not available)
35-year-old Marquitta Lessenberry (above) 27-year-old Christopher Thomason (picture not available)(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE HILL, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Marquitta Lessenberry and and 27-year-old Christopher Thomason both of Glasgow after an investigation where a shot was fired in Temple Hill Wednesday evening.

Officials say Lessenberry and Thomason had met at the Minute Mart in Temple Hill with Lessenberry’s estranged husband to conduct a child exchange.

After the husband had gotten into his vehicle following the exchange, Thomason walked up to his vehicle and pointed a handgun at him.

The husband then opened the door of the vehicle hitting Thomason.

At that time Lessenberry approached the vehicle and pulled a handgun from a holster at which point the husband began to leave the parking lot and Lessenberry pointed the gun at him.

As he was about to exit the parking lot, Lessenberry fired the gun in the direction of the vehicle but missed.

After the incident Thomason and Lessenberry then left the store and went to their residence where both were later found.

Following a search of the residence, both Lessenberry and Thomason were arrested and taken to the Barren County Corrections Center. 

Lessenberry was charged with Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possession, Poss of a Cont. Sub 1st degree 1st Offense-Drug Unspecified, and Poss Cont Sub 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified. 

Thomason was charged with Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possession, Poss COnt Sub 1st Degree 1st Offense- Drug Unspecified (enhanced), and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.  

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Updated: moments ago
Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Weather

A Warm And Sunny Thursday Afternoon

Updated: moments ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunny today with highs in the upper 80's.

News

KY Museum Virtual Exhibits

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Amy Bingham DeCesare
View From the Hill

News

www.wku.edu/Kentucky

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Meijer among first midwest retailers to support low vision customers with free Aira app

Updated: 55 minutes ago
By offering free use of Aira in its stores, Meijer combines the convenience of one-stop shopping with the convenience of personalized support for low vision and blind customers at no cost to the customer.

News

Person hit on scooter in Warren County, airlifted to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a crash on at Morehead Road and Nashville Road and says to expect delays due to road closures.

News

Bowling Green Ballpark Approved To Re-Open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Hot Rods Season Won’t Resume

Weather

WATCH - Sunny and Mild Thursday Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing at Glasgow blood drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be held Friday in Glasgow, hosted by the American Red Cross.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.