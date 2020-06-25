South Warren allow student athletes to receive sports physicals on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren High School and KORT Physical therapy came together to host an event that allowed the athletes from the school to receive their sports physical on campus.

This was the first time an event like this has taken place at South Warren. Current athletic director Nick Lowe says the idea was thought of by former AD Chris Decker. Roughly 100 student-athletes from South Warren middle and high schools had expiring physicals around this time. With the current COVID-19 pandemic taking place, some athletes at South Warren found it difficult to schedule a sports physical.

“We Figured the easiest way to do it maybe not the most ideal is to just open it up for kind of a first come first serve. We are trying to treat it like a practice as best we can. Limiting to ten people at a time in the facility. Spacing everyone out social distancing. Wearing the appropriate mask and gloves and that type of thing. We are just trying to get as many of our student-athletes physicals as we can as everything is opening back up and sports are opening back up.”

Volunteers included trainers from other schools in Bowling Green, three doctors, and several teachers and coaches from South.

The event lasted from 4 PM until 7 PM. Lowe says that this is something that could take place again in the future.

“You know if we have 50 or 75 athletes tonight then that means we will have 50 or 75 athletes next year that could possibly need a physical on the same date. So that is definitely something that we will look at taking part in even next year.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.