Sunny And Quite Warm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For Thursday dry conditions continue with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 80′s. You may notice a tad bit of humidity but it will not be oppressive or swampy this afternoon.

We end out the week with dry conditions before a rainy pattern moves in towards the end of the weekend and into the new week. Saturday the shower chances look much more scattered compared to Sunday. We will also watch for Saharan dust to move into our atmosphere by the end of the week and into the weekend which will bring more vibrant sunrises and sunsets along with some haziness to the sky and lower air quality possible.

7 DAY FORECAST

