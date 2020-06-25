Warren County Public Schools plans to follow Healthy at School guidelines from state

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Superintendent of Warren County Schools, Rob Clayton says most of the guidelines outlined in the state’s ‘Healthy at School’ document had been shared in the past weeks with the districts. With that, they have been able to start to formulate tentative plans.

He adds that Warren County will be offering the option for students to continue distance learning or go back to the school building.

"We feel like it's important to provide as many options as possible. We're committed to working with our families to try to develop what everyone agrees is in the best interest of their particular child. Again, that's something that we've always been committed to doing," said Clayton.

Staff will rely on parents to check their children’s temperatures before coming to school, Clayton said. The guideline states that buses will continue to transport students at normal capacity as long as masks are being worn. According to Clayton, students will be provided masks before entering the bus if they don’t have one already.

"We've recognized that wearing a mask for some people has become a political situation, but we want our community to know that from the very beginning, we're keeping our focus on doing our best to ensure the safety of our students and staff, it's always our top priority," said Clayton.

You can join Clayton on July 1 at 4 p.m. on Facebook live where he will answer your questions. Submit those questions on Twitter and Facebook.

“We know that it’s going to be a huge inconvenience for our students, for our staff, it’s going to be difficult. But at the same time, we want to do whatever is recommended in terms of ensuring the health and safety of not only our students and staff, but we’ve recognized it’s important for us to think about the greater community,” said Clayton.

