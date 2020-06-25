WATCH - Hotter and More Humid Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Great weather continued Thursday, with seasonably warm temperatures and plenty of sun. Things heat up as the work week comes to a close, however! Expect highs Friday to warm to near 90, with just a small chance at an isolated thundershower, mainly late in the day.

The upcoming weekend looks humid and unsettled. We’ll stand better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rain chances extending well into next week. We could use the rain in Bowling Green, however, as June has been dry overall. Highs stay in the upper 80s well into next week with the overnights being warm and muggy through the period.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated T/Shower Possible Late. High 90, Low 71, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: Warm and Humid, Scat’d T/Storms. High 86, Low 71, winds SW-12

SUNDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely. High 87, Low 71, winds SW-10

Thursday's High: 87

Thursday's Low: 61

Average High: 88

Average Low: 66

Record High: 104 (1914)

Record Low: 50 (1979)

Sunrise: 5:28am

Sunset: 8:09pm

Wednesday's Precip: 0.00"

Monthly Precip: 1.38"

Yearly Precip: 28.05"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 9

Pollen: 3.1 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

