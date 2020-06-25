Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist

There’s a new face to the AM Kentucky and midDAY newscasts as Ethan Emery joins the First Alert weather team! Ethan joins us after working two years at our sister stations, KEVN and KOTA-TV in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he would forecast in an area that sees dynamic weather every day.

Prior to working out west, Ethan graduated at Ohio University with a Bachelor’s of Science in meteorology. A southern Ohio native, Ethan has always had a passion for weather since he was 6 years old and enjoys talking about the weather on a daily basis. His other hobbies include sports, particularly football, hockey and baseball, as well as hiking and going on adventures such as seeing sites that a touring app may miss.

Ethan is very excited to join Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, Meteorologist Justin Hobbs and Meteorologist Matt Stephens to help you know what happens outside as you plan your day.