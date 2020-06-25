News
Weather
Shop Local
Submit Photo or Video
Live Stream
Home
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Live Stream
Live Events
Videos
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Fish & Game Forecast
Sports
Sports Connection
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Election Results
Contests
COVID-19 Map
Community
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Submit Photo or Video
Sign Up for eNews
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement
Welcome, Ethan Emery! 13 News Meteorologist
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
|
Updated: 23 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest News
News
Bowling Green man charged with stealing more than $200,000 worth of items
Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By
Lauren Hanson
The Warren County Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant was obtained for 56-year-old Douglas Burd’s home.
News
KSP investigating fatal collision on I-24
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
WBKO News Staff
The Kentucky State Police was contacted by the Christian County Sherriff’s Department at 8:00 a.m Friday morning in reference to a two vehicle fatal collision on I-24.
News
Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue
Updated: 1 hours ago
A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse.
News
Options, advice for hosting your own 4th of July fireworks
Updated: 4 hours ago
After months of quarantine and social distancing, people are turning to at-home fireworks for fun.
Weather
Tracking the return of muggy air!
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Ethan Emery
Moisture and warmer conditions return to southern Kentucky!
Latest News
News
Good News
Updated: 5 hours ago
Weather
WATCH - Return of hot and muggy air!
Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news and weather.
News
Warren County Grand Jury indicts man on various charges including murder
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Ana Medina
The Warren County Grand Jury has indicted Harold Montez Bell in the murder case of another man.
News
Majority Leader discusses policing, coronavirus, and rural hospitals
Updated: 12 hours ago
In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) discusses police reform, coronavirus, and funding for rural hospitals.
News
Franklin teen dies after falling from construction site in Nashville
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Kaley Skaggs
A teen construction worker from Franklin died Tuesday afternoon after falling from scaffolding at a worksite in Nashville, Tennessee.
News
Private schools react to ‘Healthy At School’ guidelines
Updated: 18 hours ago
Local private school, Foundation Christian Academy, says they will not require students to wear masks.