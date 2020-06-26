Allen County adds 1 COVID-19 related death

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports that the community has lost another citizen that was a confirmed case of COVID-19. ACHD extends their heartfelt sympathy and prayers to the family and friends.

ACHD also reports another 2 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Friday afternoon. The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine. The Health Department is contacting persons (contact tracing) who may have been in contact with the individual and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours.

To date, ACHD reports that Allen County has had a total of 164 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak and 125 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 33 active cases in quarantine either at home or hospitalized. Allen County has had a total of 6 deaths.

